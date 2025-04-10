Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Action

Amazon's Tomb Raider Series Could Be Dead

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was lead writer on the project, with Sophie Turner attached to star

By
Keith Nelson Jr
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Official art of Lara Croft from the Square Enix-published "reboot trilogy" of games.
Image: Square Enix

According to the Daily Mail’s sources, the idea of Lara Croft bringing her gun-toting capoeira to Prime Video is “dead,” and we honestly should’ve seen this coming.

Suggested Reading

Last Of Us Complete Bundle Announced As Sony Figures Out New Way To Sell These Games Again
Fortnite's New Adventure Time Skins Leak And Look Amazing
David Fincher's New Xbox Commercial Has Big PS2 Energy
The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Last Of Us Complete Bundle Announced As Sony Figures Out New Way To Sell These Games Again
Fortnite's New Adventure Time Skins Leak And Look Amazing
David Fincher's New Xbox Commercial Has Big PS2 Energy
The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Amazon ordered a full season of the Tomb Raider series last May, and it has reportedly been in development since 2019, around when Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge signed a massive three-year, $20 million-a-year deal to create shows for the company and became attached to the project. A year after the full season order, and only weeks before this news of the series’ possible demise, there was still no script for the show. This comes four years after Waller-Bridge’s writing partnership with Donald Glover on the Amazon series Mr. & Mrs. Smith was dissolved in what Glover described, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, as a kind of creative “divorce.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Amazon Giving Away 20 Free Games This Month, Including Deus Ex And Tomb Raider
New Tomb Raider Is Sorta Like Vampire Survivors With Bad Microtransactions

Related Content

Amazon Giving Away 20 Free Games This Month, Including Deus Ex And Tomb Raider
New Tomb Raider Is Sorta Like Vampire Survivors With Bad Microtransactions

Beyond the highly anticipated show having no script, the series might’ve had no star either. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was set to play Lara Croft as recently as five months ago, but is reportedly busy filming other projects. Between February - May 2024, Turner was announced to be attached to four different projects, including Haven, another Amazon Prime Video series. Jugging all of that and trying to backflip while shooting at bats in caves as one of the most iconic female video game characters ever does seem a bit daunting. And with no script, it’s easy to see how the Tomb Raider series could stop being a priority.

Neither Amazon nor Waller-Bridge has addressed reports of the show being cancelled, and IMDB still has the show as one of Turner’s upcoming projects. Hopefully someone brings Lara Croft back to the screen, espeically since Amazon signed another lucrative deal with Waller-Bridge days before news of the Tomb Raider show likely being dead was reported.