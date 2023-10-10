All The Best Game Deals From Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon is currently running its Prime Big Deal Days, sometimes called October Prime Day, which means it’s a great time to score a couple of games that might’ve been on your radar recently.

We’ve rounded up the deals that have caught our eye for games on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. While a majority of these games are available at the listed price for both October 10 and 11, pay close attention to a few that are only on sale during one of the sale’s days.





PS4 Games

Atomic Heart - $49.99

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion - $34.99

Diablo IV - $49.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $29.99

Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection - $24.99 (October 10)

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - $24.99

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Collector's Edition - $99.99

God of War Ragnarok - $39.99

Gran Turismo 7 - $39.99

Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99

Modus - Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99

Madden NFL 24 - $42.99

MX vs ATV Legends - $32.99

Octopath Traveler II - $39.99

One Piece Odyssey - $24.99

Resident Evil 4 - $49.99

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - Divine Edition - $29.99

Street Fighter 6 - $54.99

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $77.99

Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition - $199.99

Star Ocean: The Divine Force - $24.99

Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Shredder's Revenge - $24.99

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $34.99

PS5 Games

Ad Infinitum - $29.99

Afterimage: Deluxe Edition - $19.99

Among Us: Ejected Edition - $89.99

Atomic Heart - $49.99

The Crew Motorfest - Limited Edition - $49.99

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion - $34.99

Demon's Souls - $29.99

Diablo IV - $49.99

The Diofield Chronicle - $24.99

Dying LIght 2 Stay Human - $24.99

Elden Ring - $39.99

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - $24.99

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Collector's Edition - $99.99

Forspoken - $29.99

Ghost of Tsushima - Director's Cut - $29.99

God of War Ragnarok - $49.99

Horizon Forbidden West - $39.99

HITMAN: World of Assassination - $39.99

The Last of Us: Part I - $49.99

Madden NFL 24 - $42.99

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $39.99

Modus - Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99

The Nioh Collection - $29.99

Octopath Traveler II - $39.99

One Piece Odyssey - $24.99

Power Wash Simulator - $19.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99

Resident Evil 4 - $49.99

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99

Returnal - $29.99

Star Ocean: The Divine Force - $24.99

Street Fighter 6 - $54.99

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $77.99

Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition - $199.99

Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $24.99

Tchia: Oleti Edition - $24.99

Trinity Trigger - Day 1 Edition - $29.99

Valkyrie Elysium- $24.99

Switch Games

Afterimage: Deluxe Edition - $19.99

Among Us: Ejected Edition - $35.99

Among Us: Imposter Edition - $29.99

Bayonetta 3 - $29.99

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - $34.99

Cuphead - $24.99

The Diofield Chronicle - $24.99

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $24.99

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - $24.99

Dragon Quest Treasures - $34.99

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - $24.99

Gang Beasts - $24.99

Harvestella - $29.99

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $29.99

Life is Strange - Arcadia Bay Collection - $24.99

Loop8: Summer of Gods Celestial Edition - $39.99

Mario Golf: Super Rush - $39.99

Mario + Rabbids - Sparks of Hope - $19.99

Metroid Dread - $39.99

Modus - Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99

Nier: Automata - The End of Yorha Edition - $29.99

Octopath Traveler II - $39.99

Ori: The Collection - $39.99

Remnant: From the Ashes - $32.99

Ring Fit Adventure - $49.99

Rune Factory 4 - $19.99

Rune Factory 5 - $19.99

Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin - $19.99

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack - $24.99

Space Invaders Forever - $23.99 (October 11)

Spiritfarer - $24.99

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $19.99

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $19.99

Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99

Tactics Ogre; Reborn - $29.99

Tetris Effect - $24.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $24.99

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $34.99

Trinity Trigger - Day 1 Edition - $29.99

Unpacking - $24.99

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef - $23.99 (October 10)

Wonder Boy - Asha in Monster World - $27.75 (October 10)

Xbox Series X & Xbox One Games

Atomic Heart - $49.99

The Crew Motorfest - Limited Edition - $49.99

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion - $34.99



Diablo IV - $49.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $24.99

Elden Ring - $39.99

Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection - $24.99 (October 10)

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - $24.99

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Collector's Edition - $99.99

Madden NFL 24 - $42.99

Street Fighter 6 - $54.99

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $77.99

Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition - $199.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $24.99

That wraps the deals we think you should check out. Which games have caught your eye?