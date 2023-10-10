All The Best Game Deals From Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon is currently running its Prime Big Deal Days, sometimes called October Prime Day, which means it’s a great time to score a couple of games that might’ve been on your radar recently.
We’ve rounded up the deals that have caught our eye for games on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. While a majority of these games are available at the listed price for both October 10 and 11, pay close attention to a few that are only on sale during one of the sale’s days.
PS4 Games
- Atomic Heart - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion - $34.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Diablo IV - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection - $24.99 (October 10) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Collector’s Edition - $99.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Modus - Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Madden NFL 24 - $42.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- MX vs ATV Legends - $32.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Octopath Traveler II - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- One Piece Odyssey - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Resident Evil 4 - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - Divine Edition - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 - $54.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $77.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition - $199.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Shredder’s Revenge - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $34.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
PS5 Games
- Ad Infinitum - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Afterimage: Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Among Us: Ejected Edition - $89.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Atomic Heart - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- The Crew Motorfest - Limited Edition - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion - $34.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Demon’s Souls - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Diablo IV - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- The Diofield Chronicle - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Dying LIght 2 Stay Human - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Elden Ring - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Collector’s Edition - $99.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Forspoken - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Ghost of Tsushima - Director’s Cut - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- God of War Ragnarok - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Horizon Forbidden West - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- HITMAN: World of Assassination - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- The Last of Us: Part I - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Madden NFL 24 - $42.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Modus - Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- The Nioh Collection - $29.99 (October 10 &11) - Buy here
- Octopath Traveler II - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- One Piece Odyssey - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Power Wash Simulator - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Resident Evil 4 - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Returnal - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 - $54.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $77.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition - $199.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Tchia: Oleti Edition - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Trinity Trigger - Day 1 Edition - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Valkyrie Elysium- $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
Switch Games
- Afterimage: Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (october 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Among Us: Ejected Edition - $35.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Among Us: Imposter Edition - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Bayonetta 3 - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - $34.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Cuphead - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- The Diofield Chronicle - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $34.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Gang Beasts - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Harvestella - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Life is Strange - Arcadia Bay Collection - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Loop8: Summer of Gods Celestial Edition - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Mario + Rabbids - Sparks of Hope - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Metroid Dread - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Modus - Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Nier: Automata - The End of Yorha Edition - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Octopath Traveler II - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Ori: The Collection - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $32.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Ring Fit Adventure - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Rune Factory 4 - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Rune Factory 5 - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Space Invaders Forever - $23.99 (October 11) - Buy here
- Spiritfarer - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $19.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Tactics Ogre; Reborn - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Tetris Effect - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $34.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Trinity Trigger - Day 1 Edition - $29.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Unpacking - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef - $23.99 (October 10) - Buy here
- Wonder Boy - Asha in Monster World - $27.75 (October 10) - Buy here
Xbox Series X & Xbox One Games
- Atomic Heart - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- The Crew Motorfest - Limited Edition - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion - $34.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Diablo IV - $49.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Elden Ring - $39.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection - $24.99 (October 10 - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Collector’s Edition - $99.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Madden NFL 24 - $42.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 - $54.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $77.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition - $199.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - $24.99 (October 10 & 11) - Buy here
That wraps the deals we think you should check out. Which games have caught your eye?