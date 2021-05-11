Alto Developer Snowman Spawns New Studio Dedicated To Creative Kids Play

Pok Pok Playroom Photo : Pok Pok

From Snowman, the creative minds behind super-chill games like Alto’s Adventure and Skate City, comes Pok Pok, a new studio dedicated to super-chill creative play-based learning for kids—open-ended play that inspires children to imagine and think. Sounds like a nifty goal.

Advertisement

Pok Pok began with a pair of Snowman artists, Mathijs and Esther, building a digital interactive picture book for their own children. The pair wanted to make their kids an electronic toy that would make them curious about the world rather than distract them from it. A couple of years of working with children, parents, and educators later, and Pok Pok is born. The new studio’s first app, Pok Pok Playroom, launches May 20 on the Apple App Store.

Pok Pok Playroom is a collection of digital toys aimed at inspiring children to use their minds and imaginations to solve problems and explore. There are no right or wrong ways to play. It’s sort of like a real-world playroom, with new toys rotated in on a regular basis. To that end, Pok Pok Playroom is a subscription service, running $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year. A 14-day trial will be available at launch.

Check out the official Pok Pok website for more info on the company and the app that’s launched just a little too late to help my two rambunctious nine-year-olds.