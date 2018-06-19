Photo: Stephen Totilo

At E3 in Los Angeles last week, we recorded a lot of episodes of Kotaku Splitscreen. For your convenience, here’s a roundup of all of them.



Of course, you don’t need a roundup if you subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or your other favorite podcast feed. Which I assume you do. But just in case...

E3 reactions: Xbox and EA press conferences

Kirk and I talk about the unsurprising EA and incredible Microsoft presser.

E3 reactions: Bethesda, Square Enix, and Ubisoft press conferences

Kirk and I talk about the press conferences from the major third-parties, including Bethesda’s solid showing, Square Enix’s joke of a press conference, and Ubisoft’s super-fun showcase.

E3 reactions: Sony and Nintendo press conferences

Kirk and I talk about Sony’s weird presentation and Nintendo’s underwhelming Direct.

Interview: Former id Software GM Garrett Young

I talk to Garrett Young about his time at id Software from 2013 through early 2018, where he helped lead the studio to the incredibly successful Doom (2016). We talk about his time there, Doom’s development struggles, and his thoughts on crunch.

Interview: Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe Neate

I talk to Joe Neate about what it’s been like working on a game that never ends, how many people at Rare are working on Sea of Thieves, and what the game’s future roadmap looks like.

Interview: Cyberpunk 2077 quest designer Patrick Mills

I bug Patrick Mills for more details on the incredible-looking next RPG from CD Projekt Red. We talk about the process of quest design, the lessons they’ve learned from The Witcher 3, and what it’s been like making this new cyberpunk game.

Kotaku’s Cecilia D’Anastasio talks Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Cecilia and I geek out for a bit about the next Smash, and she explains why Bayonetta is the worst.

Interview: Deus Ex and System Shock 3 director Warren Spector

I chat with legendary designer Warren Spector about his wildest game ideas, his work on System Shock 3, and his thoughts on the resurgence of “immersive simulators.”

Interview: Yakuza localization producer Scott Strichart

Sega’s Scott Strichart joins the show to talk about what it’s like to bring a heavily Japanese series like Yakuza to English, and all of the tough little decisions he has to make along the way.

Interview: CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski

I speak with the co-CEO of CD Projekt Red about Cyberpunk 2077's long development, his thoughts on unionization, and much more.