All The Big Games Coming Out In Summer 2020

Summertime and the living is ... the best we can manage given current circumstances. 2020 continues to surprise, amaze, and horrify, but at least we’ve got a bunch of video games coming out.

At least we hope these are all coming out. With covid-19 still a going concern, any of the games on this list could be shunted off to fall at a moment’s notice. Here’s hoping Madden 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Ghost of Tsushima, and Fight Crab all stay on track. Fingers crossed, here goes.

June 23

Pokémon Café Mix | Switch

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer | PS4, Switch

Wave Break | Stadia

June 24

Ninjala | Switch



June 25

Blair Witch | Switch

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | Switch

Mr. Driller DrillLand |PC, Switch

Phantom: Covert Ops | PC/VR

June 30

Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack | PS4



The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch

July

Skater XL | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



July 3

Iron Man VR | PS4



July 7

Catherine: Full Body | Switch



NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

July 9

CrossCode | PS4, Switch, Xbox One



July 10

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise | Switch



F1 2020 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

NASCAR Heat 5 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

July 14

Death Stranding | PC



Rocket Arena | PC

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PC, Switch

void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch

July 17

Ghost of Tsushima | PS4



Paper Mario: Origami King | Switch

July 21

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One



July 23

Rogue Legacy 2 | PC (Early Access)



July 28

Destroy All Humans! Remastered | PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One



Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch

July 30

Fight Crab | PC



July 31

Fairy Tail | PC, PS4, Switch

August

Baldur’s Gate | PC (Early Access)

August 7

Fast & Furious Crossroads | PC, PS4, Xbox One



August 21

PGA Tour 2K21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One



August 25

New World | PC



August 27

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered | Android, iOS, PS4, Switch



August 28

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PC, PS4, Switch



Madden NFL 21 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Mafia Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Project CARS 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Wasteland 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Windbound | PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One

September 1

Ary and the Secret of the Seasons | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Crusader Kings III | PC

Iron Harvest | PC, PS4, Xbox One

September 4

Marvel’s Avengers | PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

September 22

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One

