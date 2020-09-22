All The Big Games Coming Out In Fall 2020

It’s fall and not just any fall. It’s election year fall. It’s two brand-new video game consoles fall. It’s tentatively stepping outside to see if everything is okay fall. We’d probably be better off staying inside baking pies and playing video games. Fortunately, there are plenty of games on the way.

As of this writing, I am sure that everyone who wanted a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S or X has gotten their preorder taken care of no problem. Now we wait for that massive influx of next-gen November games, along with a bunch of older games enhanced by next-generation hardware. There are many new games to play while we wait, like that weird G.I. Joe shooter, Star Wars Squadrons, and that Bakugan game for Switch. Then we get consoles in early November, followed by Cyberpunk 2077. Hopefully, my home country won’t be completely engulfed in literal and figural flames by then.

September 22

Pendragon | PC

September 23

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | PC, Switch

September 24

Lost Ember | Switch

Rivals of Aether | Switch

Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia

September 25

Mafia Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

September 29

Spelunky 2 | PC

September 30

Baldur’s Gate (Early Access) | PC

October 1

Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch

October 2

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One

Star Wars Squadrons | PC, PS4, Xbox One

October 6

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | PS4, Xbox One

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

October 9

Ben 10 Power Trip | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

FIFA 21 | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

The Survivalists | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

October 13

G.I. Joe Operation Blackout | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero | Switch

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood | Switch

October 16

Zoids: Wild Blast Unleashed |Switch

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

October 20

Amnesia Rebirth | PC, PS4

October 27

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | PC

October 29

Watchdog Legions | PC, PS4, Xbox One

October 30

Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch

November 3

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia | Switch

November 6

Dirt 5 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

November 10

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

Bright Memory | Xbox Series

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | Xbox Series

Fuser | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series

Observer: System Redux | Xbox Series

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin | PC, PS4, Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series

Xbox Series S Console

Xbox Series X Console

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | Xbox Series

November 12

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PS5

Demon’s Souls Remake | PS5

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion | PS5

Destruction All-Stars | PS5

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | Ps5

Godfall | Ps5

Observer: System Redux | PS5

PlayStation 5 console

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4, PS5

November 13

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One

November 17

Cris Tales | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

November 19

Cyberpunk 2077 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

November 20

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Switch

December 3

Immortals: Fenyx Rising | PC. PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

December 4

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

December 8

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | Switch

December 11

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond VR | PC (Oculus and Steam VR)

December 19