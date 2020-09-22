Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
All The Big Games Coming Out In Fall 2020

Mike Fahey
It’s fall and not just any fall. It’s election year fall. It’s two brand-new video game consoles fall. It’s tentatively stepping outside to see if everything is okay fall. We’d probably be better off staying inside baking pies and playing video games. Fortunately, there are plenty of games on the way.

As of this writing, I am sure that everyone who wanted a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S or X has gotten their preorder taken care of no problem. Now we wait for that massive influx of next-gen November games, along with a bunch of older games enhanced by next-generation hardware. There are many new games to play while we wait, like that weird G.I. Joe shooter, Star Wars Squadrons, and that Bakugan game for Switch. Then we get consoles in early November, followed by Cyberpunk 2077. Hopefully, my home country won’t be completely engulfed in literal and figural flames by then.

September 22

  • Pendragon | PC

September 23

  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | PC, Switch

September 24

  • Lost Ember | Switch
  • Rivals of Aether | Switch
  • Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia

September 25

  • Mafia Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

September 29

  • Spelunky 2 | PC

September 30

  • Baldur’s Gate (Early Access) | PC

October 1

  • Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch

October 2

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One
  • Star Wars Squadrons | PC, PS4, Xbox One

October 6

  • FIFA 21 Champions Edition | PS4, Xbox One
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

October 9

  • Ben 10 Power Trip | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • FIFA 21 | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • The Survivalists | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

October 13

  • G.I. Joe Operation Blackout | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero | Switch
  • Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood | Switch

October 16

  • Zoids: Wild Blast Unleashed |Switch
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

October 20

  • Amnesia Rebirth | PC, PS4

October 27

  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | PC

October 29

  • Watchdog Legions | PC, PS4, Xbox One

October 30

  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch

November 3

  • Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia | Switch

November 6

  • Dirt 5 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

November 10

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia
  • Bright Memory | Xbox Series
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | Xbox Series
  • Fuser | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series
  • Observer: System Redux | Xbox Series
  • Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin | PC, PS4, Switch
  • Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series
  • Xbox Series S Console
  • Xbox Series X Console
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon | Xbox Series

November 12

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PS5
  • Demon’s Souls Remake | PS5
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion | PS5
  • Destruction All-Stars | PS5
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | Ps5
  • Godfall | Ps5
  • Observer: System Redux | PS5
  • PlayStation 5 console
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4, PS5

November 13

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One

November 17

  • Cris Tales | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

November 19

  • Cyberpunk 2077 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

November 20

  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Switch

December 3

  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising | PC. PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia

December 4

  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One

December 8

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | Switch

December 11

  • Medal of Honor Above and Beyond VR | PC (Oculus and Steam VR)

December 19

  • Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend | Switch
Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

