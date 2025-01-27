Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sci-Fi

New Alien Series Trailer Reminds Me We Need A New AVP Game

Alien: Earth's latest teaser is from the point of view of a Xenomorph

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled New Alien Series Trailer Reminds Me We Need A New AVP Game
Image: FX / Hulu

Alien: Earth, the upcoming FX series set in the expansive sci-fi universe, is a show we don’t really know much about even though it’s set to arrive later this year. And the latest teaser doesn’t provide much new information, but it is really cool and has me hopeful for the series.

On January 27, FX and Disney (yeah, remember they own the Alien franchise now after buying Fox) released a new teaser for this summer’s Alien: Earth series. In the teaser, we watch a Xenomorph creature break out of containment while on board a ship that appears to be crashing on, wait!...oh no...EARTH! Here’s the teaser:

FX / Hulu

Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

“When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

That brief synopsis, like this new teaser and a past one featuring a screaming alien monster, don’t really tell us much beyond the fact that a Xenomorph is going to land on Earth and cause some problems. We do know that this new series will be set two years before the events of the original Alien movie. That places it in the year 2210, about 16 years after Alien Covenant and 22 years before Alien: Romulus.

Watching that teaser again, all I can think about is how awesome a modern Alien Versus Predator game would be. Stalking people in high-fidelity 4K space stations as a nasty Xenomorph sounds great. At the very least, if I can’t get a new AVP game, let’s get some remasters of the original ones. Until then, I’ll just keep playing as the Xenomorph in Fortnite.

.