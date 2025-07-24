The 15th Air Bud Film Is Coming, And There's Nothing You Can Do To Stop It

The seal is broken. The curse has returned. The suffering begins soon. That’s right, folks, we are getting a new Air Bud film in 2026. This will be the 15th entry in the franchise. And there’s nothing you can do to stop it.

On July 24, Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment announced plans to produce Air Bud Returns, a new theatrical film installment in the long-running family-friendly franchise that started back in 1997 with the OG Air Bud. That movie was independently produced and then picked up by Disney, and went on to become a big hit, spawning 14 sequels and spin-offs. Yes. That’s not a typo. There have been 14 follow-ups to a movie about a dog that plays basketball. Weirdly, most of them have nothing to do with basketball.

Air Bud Returns is being written and directed by Robert Vince. He was a producer on the original Air Bud film in the ‘90s and then produced all 14 sequels, as well as writing and directing 10 of them.

Here’s the official synopsis of the upcoming movie, which is set to start filming this summer in British Columbia, Canada:

In Air Bud Returns, 12-year-old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!

“Air Bud Returns isn’t just another sequel or remake—it’s a unique story,” said Vince in a press release. “This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork.”

I can’t say I’m excited for a new Air Bud movie, as the previous films have all been low-quality, straight-to-DVD garbage made on the cheap in an effort to milk a decades-old franchise. But hey, maybe this one will be good. Or not. There’s not a damn thing I can do to influence that. The universe is a chaotic place that can’t be controlled by any one person. Events happen. We live through them. Air Bud Returns hits theaters next year.

