- The Witcher 3 - Funny cuscene bug - ninavask
- Battlefield V - Who would win: a 26 ton tank or 1 poorly hidden tripod boi - pneumonick
- Overwatch - Deeakron
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided - Non-lethal takedown - SneakyBastard94
- Rainbow Six Siege - surprise double headshot - Sebastian Altamore
- Anthem - I got punched to hell. Apparently its wet down there. - Drae2210
- Metro Exodus - wheel you open the gate please - tub
- Metro Exodus - dude give me some space - Tub
- Metro Exodus - he got really excited when they mentioned medals, and he seems to want to keep it quiet - sigsus
- Metro Exodus - wtf? - Ender Wiggin
- Apex Legends - when you bamboozle yourself - xlRadioactive
- Apex Legends - Watch Your Feet - DeepQuantum
- Apex Legends - 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10km run every single day. - Jaypoda
- Apex Legends - Took one for the team - @VersaceTsunami/808sandcombobreaks
- Apex Legends - Triple Take Double Headshot Takedown - TGfuN
- Apex Legends - That actually looked so sick - DiazTMS
- Apex Legends - 200 iq champ kill - Adam_West 4776
- Apex Legends - When browsing this sub at work pays off. - KVTrey0
- Apex Legends - _20190209234646 - Agahnim
- Apex Legends - game crash xd - AmpliFyXD
- Apex Legends - When there are no guns and your squad is dying so you throw all you got - ayyy_t
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Saint Denis immortal fisherman - Naut Impourtante
