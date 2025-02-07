An AI Bread Horse Was The Most Popular Thing On Facebook Last Month

While Facebook has sucked for a long time, its become much worse in the last year or so thanks to the rise of AI-generated slop that has completely taken over the site. And now, according to newly published data, it seems that one of those AI slop posts was the biggest thing on the site last month.

I probably don’t need to tell you this, but Facebook is bad. Checking the site sucks. The only reason I do it anymore is if something related to my job makes me or I’m bored in bed and want to scroll through horrible AI garbage. Speaking of horrible AI garbage, the most popular post on the entire social media site last month was an obviously AI-generated image of a large bread horse posted by a religious Facebook page located in Romania that is supposedly dedicated to clothing.

As shared in the latest Garbage Intelligence report from internet newsletter Garbage Day, a single image of an AI-generated bread horse posted on January 17 was the most popular, most interacted-with post on Facebook that month.

The post was published by a page called Faithful with the caption: “I made every detail with love, but it seems like no one cares.” To be clear, the person who posted this didn’t make a full-size horse out of bread.

If you add up all the comments, reactions, and reposts, this single fake image had over 4 million interactions. That’s a lot of engagement. For context, that’s more interactions that any single news outlet (besides Fox News) received during the same time period. Yes, a single fake bread horse image was more popular than all of CNN or MSNBC on Facebook. Yikes.

Browsing the comments reveals a mix of people clowning on how this is obviously fake and others congratulating the woman in the image for making the bread horse.

