Today on Highlight Reel we have VR archery, falcon punches, fast disconnects, and much more!
- Just Cause 4 - Rare Footage of Two Military Boats Mating! - grownupzzzz
- AC Syndicate - what the hell did I just witness - MurderousChaotic
- Gris - Limealicious
- Rainbow Six Siege - The Fastest Disconnect in the West. - u/Markaroney
- Hitman 2 - Longsword kill (direct feed) - Anthony Zarate
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Bomb to Falcon Punch - Eclipse_Entertainment
- Blade and Sorcery - hooking onto weapons - rageshark23
- Blade and Sorcery - Blade and Sorcery Arrow Grab OUT OF MIDAIR - iiwii Gaming
- Blade and Sorcery - Close-quarter Archery Gameplay in VR! - BLADE & SORCERY #6 [HTC VIVE] - RageMaster/oVRactive
- RDR2 - John Marston is doing something and Karen sings - Random Gaming
- RDR2 - Kjetil Berge
- RDR2 - Weird Houseguest - Chris Robinson
- RDR2 - Prototype Vehicle Interception - Cruxgen
- RDR2 - Busted - Meltigemini
- RDR2 - paint me like one of those girls -vasu_Wolverine
- RDR2 - house building - Furri86 (Part 2)
- RDO - LMAO - DeadGear The Dude
- RDO - This griefer relentlessly hunted me into the mountains, all I had equipped was my bow... a bow and some god damn faith. - OJWick
- RDO - Some Leader You Are - Quack Walks
- RDO - We might need some exorcism - GordieKillatron
- RDO - (direct file) M Pham
