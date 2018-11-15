Today on Highlight Reel we have Hitman 2 moments, bad drumming, falling horses, smokable beer, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Fallout 76 - bug - Kaitoace1988
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Got a little distracted - Kevin Stevens
- Hitman 2 - wow - mystreamstory
- Hitman 2 - Swipe gun to unlock door - Enderpwner112
- Hitman 2 - Joga - PriestBrachial - Iroulsan
- Hitman 2 - Guess I suck at drums - Trender_UK
- Hitman 2 - Fully Upgraded Briefcase (IO please don’t fix) - AssKetchum
- RDR2 - There comes my horse - Kirby Carden
- RDR2 - Dead wolves rising - Amazingmao
- RDR2 - Smoke a beer - Amazingmao
- RDR2 - And dismount - John Tran
- RDR2 - Drop Dead - @masterpiece_911
- RDR2 - Falling Horse (direct file) - Aili09
- RDR2 - Oleander sage at any cost! - King Burgers
- RDR2 - Piggyson
- RDR2 - Someone Finally Got Water - Santeria13
- RDR2 - Sick Burn - (direct file) CrowTR
- RDR2 - I’m never helping anyone in this game again - Kapshoo
- RDR2 - I hate Guarma. It’s haunted. - Oliver Swenson
