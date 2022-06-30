Graeme McCormack is a veteran artist who has worked on everything from the Halo series to Age of Empires.
You can see more of Grame’s stuff at his personal site and Instagram.
Advertisement
Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
32" 4K display
Delivers 240Hz with 1ms response time for incredibly smooth gameplay. The Quantum Matrix Technology, HDR 2000, and UHD resolution all work together to create a crystal clear picture. The Matte display reduces glare helping keep your eyes focused on the action in front of you.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement