Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Last week, Super Real Mahjong PV was released on the Nintendo Switch. This week, downloads of the digital game have been temporarily suspended.



Warning: This article might be NSFW!

The Super Real Mahjong series debuted in Japanese arcades during the 1990s. The series has previously appeared on Nintendo hardware, such as the Game Boy Advance.

This latest release is a port of the game’s fifth entry, which also got a Sega Saturn port in 1995. For the Switch version, the arcade game’s original nudity was edited out with beams of light.

Advertisement

But as Hachima Kikou points out, the beams didn’t quite censor everything.

Advertisement

Mighty Craft Co., the folks behind the Super Real Mahjong series, issued an official statement, saying the entire game is being checked, corrected and sent to Nintendo for re-examination. If everything goes according to plans, the game will be patched next week.

