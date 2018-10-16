Late last month, a Tokyo District Court ordered MariCar, the unofficial real-life Mario Kart, to cease lending out Nintendo-themed cosplay and to cough up nearly $90,000 in damages. However, MariCar is continuing business as usual.



As Kotaku previously reported, Nintendo filed suit early last year for intellectual property violation. The service is popular with visitors in Tokyo and Osaka but has caused problems, including incidents of tourists crashing the carts.

Livedoor News reports that now, even after a judge has ruled against MariCar, now known as MariMobility, the company is still running its service as it appeals the ruling and MariCar riders continue to wear Mario, Luigi, Bowser outfits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement