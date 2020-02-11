Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
After March 31, developer F K Digital will be stopping development of all new titles, including the PS4 game Chaos Code Next. “Taking a break is for accomplishing a longer journey,” the studio stated in an official release. “Hope we shall meet again sometime.” Mickey Lin, the game’s producer, explained the very personal reasons why the project has been canceled. 

