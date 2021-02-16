Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

After Japan's Earthquake, Rainbow Six Players Trade Bullets For Concern

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled After Japans Earthquake, iRainbow Six/i Players Trade Bullets For Concern
Image: Maikeru/YouTube
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
This weekend, northeastern Japan was rocked by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. Considering how devastating earthquakes can be, people were worried. Some called, while others messaged. And in Rainbow Six Siege, one player smashed a wall to check in on the rival team.

As seen in the Twitter clips below, about an hour after the quake when things had calmed down, one player smashed out a question of concern: “You okay [after] the earthquake?”

After writing this message, the player had to fend off the other team until then quickly realized what was written and started knocking out their own reply.

The players fended off bullets, one player got shot, and a hole was blow in the fall while trying to help finish the reply, which reads, “Arigatou”, or here, “Thank you [for your concern].”

This is all very kind and heartwarming!

Tweets used with permission.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

