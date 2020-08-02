After Eight Years, Space Quest's Spiritual Reboot Is Playable

Screenshot : SpaceVenture

Last week we had some bad news about a game that had a Kickstarter in 2012 and still isn’t out yet. Tonight, some better news!



Fans of classic Sierra series Space Quest might remember that in 2012 the co-creators of the series, after a very long estrangement, reunited and pledged to develop an all-new sci-fi adventure game.

That game is SpaceVenture, and after eight years of development those who backed the game at $30 or above are now getting the chance to play an early beta build of it.

It’s obviously not the final, finished product (as evidenced by stuff like the voice-over quality in the video below), but in terms of an eight-year wait it’s pretty close!

The plan is that following bug reports and user feedback updated builds can be shipped out to the same backers in fairly rapid succession. So h opefully the wait from “beta” to “finished” will be a lot shorter than “backing” to “beta”.