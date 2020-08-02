Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

After Eight Years, Space Quest's Spiritual Reboot Is Playable

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Adventure Games
Adventure GamesTwo Guys from AndromedaspaceventureSierrapckotaku core
Illustration for article titled After Eight Years, iSpace Quests/i Spiritual Reboot Is Playable
Screenshot: SpaceVenture

Last week we had some bad news about a game that had a Kickstarter in 2012 and still isn’t out yet. Tonight, some better news!

Fans of classic Sierra series Space Quest might remember that in 2012 the co-creators of the series, after a very long estrangement, reunited and pledged to develop an all-new sci-fi adventure game.

That game is SpaceVenture, and after eight years of development those who backed the game at $30 or above are now getting the chance to play an early beta build of it.

It’s obviously not the final, finished product (as evidenced by stuff like the voice-over quality in the video below), but in terms of an eight-year wait it’s pretty close!

The plan is that following bug reports and user feedback updated builds can be shipped out to the same backers in fairly rapid succession. So hopefully the wait from “beta” to “finished” will be a lot shorter than “backing” to “beta”.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

