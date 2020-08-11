After a year of Apple Arcade exclusivity, Cornfox & Brothers’ Zelda-riffic sequel, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. Where the original Oceanhorn is more of a Windwaker-esque affair, Oceanhorn 2 is a full-on open-world action RPG shades of Breath of the Wild.
DISCUSSION
I’m very happy about this. I played the first Oceanhorn and enjoyed it quite a bit, and the sequel looks fantastic but I’ve been unable to play it due to apple exclusivity.