News

After A Long Wait, Red Dead Online’s Next Big Update Is Out July 28

Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After seven months of waiting and player protests, Red Dead Online players are finally getting a big new update, including a new Outlaw Pass, on July 28. GTA Online will be receiving some big updates and new heists later this year as well.

Rockstar announced the updates today via a post on its official blog. Next Tuesday’s Red Dead Online update will add a new Frontier Pursuit role that will focus on naturalism. A new Outlaw Pass, Red Dead Online’s version of a battle pass, will also be released in the next update. Alongside these two big pieces of content, Rockstar is promising “tons” of community requested fixes and features.

This is especially big news for Red Dead Online players, since the last major update was in December 2019. Players have recently started in-game protests to bring attention to the lack of updates, which involved dressing up as clowns and running around the world of Red Dead Online.

GTA Online will also be receiving new updates this year, including new heists that will be in an “entirely” new location. What does that mean? I’m not sure! It sounds exciting, though. No dates were given for the new GTA Online updates.

spad13
spad13

Glad that RDO is finally getting another big update. Hopefully whatever the new frontier pursuit is, it won’t be as annoying as the Trader.