After 30 Years, Namco Bandai Releases New Version Of Amusement Arcade Game

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Namco Bandai
If you’ve ever been to an arcade in Japan, you’ve probably seen Wani Wani Panic. It’s similar to Whac-A-Mole, but with alligators, and is a mainstay of Japanese game centers.

(Whac-A-Mole was invented in Japan and licensed to Bandai in 1977.)

Originally released in Japan in 1989, Wani Wani Panic did come to North America as Gator Panic. It has also spawned spin-offs with crabs and sharks as well as video game iterations as well as the mobile one.

As Livedoor reports, the new arcade version is called Wani Wani Panic R, and it is the first updated version of the arcade game since it’s release. The new cabinet has a 32-inch liquid crystal display as well as two hammers, making co-op play possible. Besides that, it’s pretty much the same—which is rather amazing. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

