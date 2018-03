Adult Swim just announced the debut date of beloved, raucus coming-of-age anime Fooly Cooly’s second iteration, or FLCL: Progressive. On June 2nd at 11:30 PM, fans can watch 14-year-old protagonist Hidomi and her classmate Ide come up against some chaos-loving alien beings (with very, very good music, too). FLCL 3 is coming shortly after in September.