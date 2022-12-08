We may earn a commission from links on this page.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the grounds that the deal would threaten to suppress competition within the gaming industry.

Earlier this year, Microsoft broke the internet with the announcement that it had plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for a whopping $69 billion. Since the announcement, Microsoft has come under scrutiny from government officials in the U.S. and abroad, some of whom feel the deal would heavily tip the scales in Microsoft’s favor against its competitors. According to the FTC’s press release, the agency reasoned that Microsoft would be able to stifle its competitors by making games Xbox exclusives and manipulating game prices, should the deal go through.

“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its rivals,” Holly Vedova, the FTC’s Bureau of Competition director said in the press release. “Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing markets.”

Advertisement

Read More: Microsoft’s $70 Billion Purchase Of Activision Was Inevitable

Sony has particularly made a sticking point over the leverage that owning Call of Duty could give the Xbox maker. Just this week , Microsoft boss Phil Spencer extended a thinly-veiled olive branch to Xbox’s competitors by announcing on Twitter that the company plans on bringing Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch and Steam.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Xbox Series S - Cheapest Ever Cheapest Xbox deal ever

Buy an Xbox this cheap and stock up on all the accessories with your extra cash. Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

“Our acquisition will bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms than ever before. That’s good for competition and good for consumers,” Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote in a tweet. “Thank you @Nintendo. Any day @Sony wants to sit down and talk, we’ll be happy to hammer out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well.”