Work is hell, but usually in just the metaphorical sense; you wouldn’t expect an office full of accountants to actually look like the kind of place you’d run through with a chainsaw saving humanity from space demons.



And yet here we are, with LPL Financial in San Diego throwing this little soiree for Halloween last year. Which I know was months ago, but it just showed up today in a format missing its sound and some of its coolest features, so I figured it was worth showcasing here in all its glory.

LPL Financials: we’ll rip and tear through your taxes.