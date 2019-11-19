According to TV Asahi, a 51-year-old man has confessed to calling his former employer, saying, “If I sprinkle gasoline [at the office] like Kyoto Animation, everything will burn down.” The man previously worked at the company, which is based in Nagoya, and said he had a grudge about how he was bullied at work.
