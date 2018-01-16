According to Gamemeca (via tipster Sang), during the Nintendo Switch’s first three days on sale in South Korea, over 55,000 units were sold. Sure, PC gaming rules the country, but that three-day number is better than the first month for any Nintendo system ever released in South Korea.
According to Gamemeca (via tipster Sang), during the Nintendo Switch’s first three days on sale in South Korea, over 55,000 units were sold. Sure, PC gaming rules the country, but that three-day number is better than the first month for any Nintendo system ever released in South Korea.