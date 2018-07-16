Li-Yu Lin, originally from Taiwan but currently living in Denmark, is an artist and designer at LEGO.



As a side project she builds these tiny little dioramas, which at first look like polygonal 3D models, but which are actually handmade papercraft, cut and folded with absolute precision.

The pieces are for sale on her personal site, but you can check out images of some of them below.

