Japan Studio posted a short, but fantastic blog post earlier this week showcasing the art and design process behind the PSVR game Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission was a gorgeous game to play in VR and that art was created with a lot of thought and care. When making props and environments, art director Sebastian Brueckner wanted to make the world feel playful and digital. To achieve this effect, the team added small details like printed circuit boards and LED faceplates to props and items seen in the game.

Similarly, animations for all characters in the game went through a lot iteration to find a style that would work in VR.

The whole post is a fantastic peek into the development process and includes early looks at levels in Astro Bot Rescue Mission

