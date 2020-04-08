Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
A Whole Book About Architecture In Anime

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:anime
animearchitecturebooks
Illustration for article titled A Whole Book About Architecture In Anime

Anime Architecture is an upcoming book from Volume that is an exploration of, well, architecture in anime, looking at the buildings, cities and designs from some of the biggest films in the medium.

Illustration for article titled A Whole Book About Architecture In Anime

It’s got loads of production and behind-the-scenes material, much of it unseen before now, from movies like Akira, Patlabor (and Patlabor 2!) and Ghost in the Shell.

Illustration for article titled A Whole Book About Architecture In Anime
Those are all older films, and with good reason: the book focuses on the pre-digital age of anime, where backgrounds and environments had to be drawn by hand in the most ridiculously minute detail.

Illustration for article titled A Whole Book About Architecture In Anime
The book will be out at the end of 2020, and you can order it here.

Illustration for article titled A Whole Book About Architecture In Anime
