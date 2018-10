Some emotes have been used to cause significantly more trouble than others, but there’s no denying that they are a pillar of Twitch culture. As part of this year’s TwitchCon in San Jose, California, Twitch has enshrined them in a faux-museum display.



To my knowledge, this is the first museum to ever require a meme translation guide. Then again, what is art if not a series of inscrutable emotes hurled into the churning Twitch chat of history?