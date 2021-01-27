A Video Look At The Medium, The First Next-Gen-Only Game On Xbox

On January 28th, developer Bloober Team makes its debut on the Xbox Series S and X with The Medium, a third-person psychological horror game that’s a console exclusive on the next-gen Xbox. Fe aturing what the developer calls “dual-reality gameplay,” which you’ll see in the video above, players will be traversing two planes of existence at the same time. It’s certainly an achievement on technical level, but it will keep your eyes busy more than your brain.

The atmosphere, complete with a soundtrack by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka (of Silent Hill fame), is one of The Medium’s biggest strengths. Haunting piano melodies and fixed camera angles are used to great effect as you roam long corridors of dilapidated buildings and dense, seemingly endless forests. But with fixed camera angles also comes some clunky movement: Sometimes when the camera angle changes, I’m spinning Marianne in circles to reorient the joystick relative to the new viewing angle. It can be a bit jarring.

Advertisement

Check out the video above for a peek at how the game looks and runs on an Xbox Series X. If you’re a Game Pass subscriber looking for a new horror game, it can’t hurt to give The Medium a go to see if it’s your cup of tea. It’s worth it for the soundtrack alone.