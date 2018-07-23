A tweet from Bungie last night indicates that Destiny 2's gnarly Whisper of the Worm quest is now temporarily closed, and that it’ll return “next week.” I’ve asked Activision if they can clarify the precise timing. For now, safe bet is it’ll return this coming weekend. I’ll be there when it does.
