Now that Spider-Man is out, there are a ton of really cool nods to fellow characters within the Marvel universe that also call New York City home. I swung around the city and captured ten of my favorites to give newcomers a little tour of the city. There are no story spoilers in this video, but if you don’t want to see anything in the game before you play it, steer clear.
A Tour of Spider-Man’s Marvel Universe Easter Egg Locations
Paul Tamayo
Video Producer, Kotaku. Hip-hop connoisseur. Fluent in Spanglish. Host of The Optional Podcast.