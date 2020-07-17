A Tour Of Paper Mario: The Origami King’s Coolest Destinations

Paper Mario: The Origami King is out today for Nintendo Switch. Over the course of The Origami King, because it’s a game with “Mario” in the title, you’ll travel all across the Mushroom Kingdom. Even though everything is done up in semi-strange papercraft, it’s still enough to inspire some serious wanderlust.

Come along for a tour as we visit some of the game’s destinations: a dance hall that beats the best club in Ibiza, a land whose foliage puts Vermont to shame, a sea with more trendy islands than the Cyclades.

Maybe someday in 2026 we’ll be able to travel for real again. Until then, this’ll have to do.