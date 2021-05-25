Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

A Totally New Metal Saga Game Announced For Nintendo Switch

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Kadokawa Games
This week, a completely new Metal Saga has been announced to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary. It’s called Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka (The Beacon of Rebellion) and is bound for the Nintendo Switch.

Metal Max was first released in 1991, and due to trademark issues, the games in the franchise have been released under both the Metal Max and Metal Saga banners.

As Famitsu reports, the upcoming game’s theme is “Mankind has become a threat for humanity.” You can see the teaser trailer below: 

Here are some screenshots from a recent live stream:

Screenshot: Kadokawa Games
Screenshot: Kadokawa Games
Screenshot: Kadokawa Games
Currently, Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka does not yet have a release date. A spec slide for the game lists “Japanese, etc.” for the game, so expect a localized release. Plus, hardware is listened as “Nintendo Switch, etc.” with the PC also being mentioned during the presentation as a desired platform. 

