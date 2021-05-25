A Totally New Metal Saga Game Announced For Nintendo Switch

Screenshot : Kadokawa Games

This week, a completely new Metal Saga has been announced to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary. It’s called Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka (The Beacon of Rebellion) and is bound for the Nintendo Switch.



Metal Max was first released in 1991 , and due to trademark issues, the games in the franchise have been released under both the Metal Max and Metal Saga banners .

As Famitsu reports, the upcoming game’s theme is “Mankind has become a threat for humanity.” You can see the teaser trailer below :

Here are some screenshots from a recent live stream:

Currently, Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka does not yet have a release date. A spec slide for the game lists “Japanese, etc.” for the game, so expect a localized release. Plus, hardware is listened as “Nintendo Switch, etc.” with the PC also being mentioned during the presentation as a desired platform.

