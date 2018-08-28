Bastion, Superbrothers, and Towerfall are all coming to Switch in the next few months, and the phenomenal strategy game Into the Breach is—wait for it—out today. Those are just a few of the games Nintendo showed off during a brief indie showcase this morning.

Here’s the full list of release dates and announcements:

  • Hyperlight Drifter comes to Switch on September 6
  • Towerfall comes to Switch on September 27
  • Treasure Stack comes to Switch this winter
  • The bizarre arcade game Zarvot comes to Switch in October
  • The adorable Mineko’s Night Market comes to Switch in early 2019
  • Samurai Gunn 2 also comes to Switch in early 2019
  • Co-op Contra-style run and gun action game Bullet Age is out November 2018
  • The World Next Door, a narrative adventure game, hits Switch in early 2019
  • Levelhead, a platformer where you make your own levels and play other people’s, hits Switch in November 2018
  • King of the Hat, a hat-based party game where characters try to knock one another’s hats off, is coming early 2019
  • Untitled Goose Game, “part stealth, part standbox, and all goose simulator,” also out early next year

And some quickfire release dates:

  • Desert Child - December 2018
  • Wasteland 2 - September 13
  • Bastion - September 13
  • The Messenger - August 30 [I’ve played most of this game and it’s excellent—more to come later in the week.]
  • Undertale - September 18
  • Jackbox Party Pack 5 - October 2018
  • Transistor - November 2018
  • Dragon: Marked for Death - December 13
  • Light Fingers - September 20
  • Superbrothers - October 2018
  • Into the Breach - out today

You can watch the whole thing here: