Bastion, Superbrothers, and Towerfall are all coming to Switch in the next few months, and the phenomenal strategy game Into the Breach is—wait for it—out today. Those are just a few of the games Nintendo showed off during a brief indie showcase this morning.
Here’s the full list of release dates and announcements:
- Hyperlight Drifter comes to Switch on September 6
- Towerfall comes to Switch on September 27
- Treasure Stack comes to Switch this winter
- The bizarre arcade game Zarvot comes to Switch in October
- The adorable Mineko’s Night Market comes to Switch in early 2019
- Samurai Gunn 2 also comes to Switch in early 2019
- Co-op Contra-style run and gun action game Bullet Age is out November 2018
- The World Next Door, a narrative adventure game, hits Switch in early 2019
- Levelhead, a platformer where you make your own levels and play other people’s, hits Switch in November 2018
- King of the Hat, a hat-based party game where characters try to knock one another’s hats off, is coming early 2019
- Untitled Goose Game, “part stealth, part standbox, and all goose simulator,” also out early next year
And some quickfire release dates:
- Desert Child - December 2018
- Wasteland 2 - September 13
- Bastion - September 13
- The Messenger - August 30 [I’ve played most of this game and it’s excellent—more to come later in the week.]
- Undertale - September 18
- Jackbox Party Pack 5 - October 2018
- Transistor - November 2018
- Dragon: Marked for Death - December 13
- Light Fingers - September 20
- Superbrothers - October 2018
- Into the Breach - out today
You can watch the whole thing here: