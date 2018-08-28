Bastion, Superbrothers, and Towerfall are all coming to Switch in the next few months, and the phenomenal strategy game Into the Breach is—wait for it—out today. Those are just a few of the games Nintendo showed off during a brief indie showcase this morning.

Here’s the full list of release dates and announcements:

Hyperlight Drifter comes to Switch on September 6



comes to Switch on September 6 Towerfall comes to Switch on September 27



comes to Switch on September 27 Treasure Stack comes to Switch this winter



comes to Switch this winter The bizarre arcade game Zarvot comes to Switch in October



comes to Switch in October The adorable Mineko’s Night Market comes to Switch in early 2019



comes to Switch in early 2019 Samurai Gunn 2 also comes to Switch in early 2019



also comes to Switch in early 2019 Co-op Contra-style run and gun action game Bullet Age is out November 2018



is out November 2018 The World Next Door , a narrative adventure game, hits Switch in early 2019



, a narrative adventure game, hits Switch in early 2019 Levelhead, a platformer where you make your own levels and play other people’s, hits Switch in November 2018



a platformer where you make your own levels and play other people’s, hits Switch in November 2018 King of the Hat , a hat-based party game where characters try to knock one another’s hats off, is coming early 2019



, a hat-based party game where characters try to knock one another’s hats off, is coming early 2019 Untitled Goose Game, “part stealth, part standbox, and all goose simulator,” also out early next year



And some quickfire release dates:

Desert Child - December 2018



- December 2018 Wasteland 2 - September 13



- September 13 Bastion - September 13



- September 13 The Messenger - August 30 [I’ve played most of this game and it’s excellent—more to come later in the week.]



- August 30 [I’ve played most of this game and it’s excellent—more to come later in the week.] Undertale - September 18



- September 18 Jackbox Party Pack 5 - October 2018



- October 2018 Transistor - November 2018



- November 2018 Dragon: Marked for Death - December 13



- December 13 Light Fingers - September 20



- September 20 Superbrothers - October 2018



- October 2018 Into the Breach - out today



You can watch the whole thing here: