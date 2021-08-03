Netflix’s The Liberator was a pretty hokey experiment in cel-shaded war drama, but I’m not here tonight for a review of a TV series few of you will have bothered to watch. What I’m looking at tonight is some of the fantastic art that went into the creation of the show.



Advertisement

If you haven’t seen it, here’s what The Liberator looks like:

Michal Dziekan is one of the artists who worked on the series, and its his pieces we’re looking at tonight. Really makes you wish the whole show had just been animated to look like this art, instead of working in actors like it did!

You can see more of Michal’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement