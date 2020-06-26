A teaser site for an anime version of The World Ends with You has launched, linking to the upcoming adaptation’s official Twitter. The full reveal is July 3 at Anime Expo Lite. There are no other details at the moment.
A teaser site for an anime version of The World Ends with You has launched, linking to the upcoming adaptation’s official Twitter. The full reveal is July 3 at Anime Expo Lite. There are no other details at the moment.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.