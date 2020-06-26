Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:the world ends with you
the world ends with youanimesquare enixmetapost
A teaser site for an anime version of The World Ends with You has launched, linking to the upcoming adaptation’s official Twitter. The full reveal is July 3 at Anime Expo Lite. There are no other details at the moment.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

