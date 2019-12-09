A statue of One Piece’s Sanji has been erected in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan. Eiichiro Oda hails from Kumamoto and the statue is a sign of support for the prefecture, which was hit by a series of strong earthquakes in 2016.
A statue of One Piece’s Sanji has been erected in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan. Eiichiro Oda hails from Kumamoto and the statue is a sign of support for the prefecture, which was hit by a series of strong earthquakes in 2016.
