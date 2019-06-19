E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

One of the cooler things we stumbled across at E3 last week was over at the IndieCade booth. The Pixxl Maze from Hungary-based PirateGames is a cube made of 6 LED panels. While not quite 4K, the 32x32 resolution still cooks up some colorful glowing visuals.

The demo we played showed off a pretty simple maze that you could maneuver through by moving and rotating the cube. Pirategames told me that it’s not just a one-trick pony though. The goal is for this to be sold and utilized as a platform for other games, too.

While they didn’t specify a price or a release date, I’m happy to see weirder peripherals being made with hopefully some equally weird games just waiting to be created. Shame they can’t call it a GameCube, though. That name’s taken.