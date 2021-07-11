A Sealed Copy Of Super Mario 64 Just Sold At Auction For $1.5 Million

Image : Heritage Auctions / Kotaku / Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

Super Mario 64 is a good game. But would you pay $1.5 million dollars for a copy of it? Probably not. But somebody just did.

Today, a highly rated and completely sealed copy of the Nintendo 64 classic Super Mario 64 sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $1,560,000. This beats the previous record for a single video game auction, which was held by an ultra-rare copy of The Legend Zelda and was set just a few days ago. That rare game sold for an impressive sale price of $870,000 on July 9.

Auctioned off through popular auction house Heritage Auctions, this copy of Super Mario 64 was given a 9.8 rating on the Wata Scale. As a result of this high rating, Heritage Auctions says it just one of fewer than five known sealed copies in such incredible condition. The auction started on July 9 and ended today, on July 11. Even before the auction had started, this copy of Mario 64 was making headlines with its $100k starting price.

After selling for 1.5 million today, this new record for a single video game auction beats out the just set record of $870k. Before that, the record was held by an NES copy of Super Mario Bros that sold for $660k in April of this year. The new record of $1.5 million is more than double that old record set in April and is nearly double the more recent $870k record.

All this money being spent on old video games makes me feel a bit sick. I can only imagine what even a fraction of all this cash could do to help so many people around the world. But folks like to hide their assets and wealth in strange ways, I get it. (I mean, I don’t get it. I’m not rich.)

It’s not just video games that are fetching enormous prices at online auction houses. Pokémon cards are becoming more and more expensive, with rare cards going for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Like rare video games, these prices are also skyrocketing month after month. At this rate, it’s very likely that in the next few months I’ll be writing up a blog about a video game or Pokémon card selling for $5 million dollars.

I’ve never regretted trading away all my old video games and Pokémon cards more.