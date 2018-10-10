Star Citizen has been in development since 2012. It’s still not out yet, of course, not in the traditional sense, but this trailer for the game’s big singleplayer campaign Squadron 42 has just been released, and if nothing else there sure are a lot of Hollywood faces in it.



Gary Oldman! Gillian Anderson! Henry Cavill! Ben Mendelsohn! Mark Strong!

Most exciting for old-time PC gaming fans, though, is the sight of Mark Hamill and John Rhys-Davies sharing the screen as though the Wing Commander series had never ended.

I’m sorry if you thought the end of that trailer would have a release date on it. That said, developers Cloud Imperium tell us “we will publish the full roadmap to Squadron 42’s release in December”, so maybe it won’t be that far off after all.