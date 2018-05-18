Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's beautiful levels just make you want to kick back and relax.

At one point during my play time with a demo of the upcoming Call of Duty, as everybody else rushed to go murder each other in the middle of a luxurious Spanish seaside villa, I thought I really should just stop and smell las rosas, you know? We’re so busy these days, that we just forget to take some time and relax.

Join me in my stroll through a quaint little taqueria, a bakery full of delectable goodies, and an ample wine cellar. I could really go for a nice Zinfandel.