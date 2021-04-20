A Pokémon-Themed Fossil Exhibit Opening In Japan

In what seems like an inevitability, a touring exhibition called Pokémon Kaseki Hakubutsukan (ポケモン化石博物館) or “Pokémon Fossil Museum” will open this summer in Japan.
According to the official announcement, the exhibition will let visitors observe and compare fossils from dinosaurs and other creatures as well as extinct plants with Pocket Monsters, with the idea of hopefully showing how enjoyable paleontology is.
Considering Fossil Pokémon exist and are a thing, this exhibit makes perfect sense!
The Pokémon Fossil Museum will kick off this July at the Mikasa City Museum in Hokkaido before wrapping up there in September and moving on to Shimane Prefecture, Tokyo, and Aichi. Other locations will be added before the exhibition ends its run in summer 2023.
I assume there will also be instructions on how to use fossils to reanimate dinosaurs from the dead and than fit them into tiny balls?