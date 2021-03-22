A Pikmin Game Is Coming To Phones

Image : Nintendo

Nintendo and Niantic, the same pair behind mobile juggernaut Pokemon Go, are going to release a new augmented reality game later this year that’s all about Pikmin.



It’s going to launch “globally later in 2021", and doesn’t even have a name at this point. Indeed all we know is that it’ll use Pikmin and augmented reality to “ encourage walking and make the activity more enjoyable”.

This will be the first of two new games the pair of companies will release this year, with the other—based on a different Nintendo series—yet to be announced.

You can sign up to test the Pikmin game here.