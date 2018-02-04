GIF

Steve Ahn, director of the new Voltron series and an asst. director on The Legend Of Korra, has a new animated series in development about two young detectives who solve crimes by their smell and can teleport using selfies.



The series is called Blossom Detective Holmes, and is kind of a take on Sherlock Holmes, only Sherlock is now a young girl (Skylar Holmes) with a supernatural sense of smell, and Watson (now Jamie) “is meticulous and uses visible evidence and logic to uncover the truth”, and also “carries a special Polaroid camera that can transport them anywhere in the world with a quick snap of the camera.”

Helping Ahn out is a group of artists and animators who have worked for studios like Pixar, Disney and Dreamworks. There’s even a former Studio Ghibli background artist involved.

Blossom Detective Holmes is currently up on Kickstarter looking for the money for a whole series (like Cannon Busters did), but there’s already a pilot episode you can watch below.