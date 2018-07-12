A new patch for Hollow Knight on Switch fixes a variety of bugs, including one in which players—especially charming, wonderful players—who killed Brooding Mawlek at the same time he killed them wouldn’t get the mask shard the mini-boss drops. Thanks to the patch, the shard can now be claimed retroactively.
A new patch for Hollow Knight on Switch fixes a variety of bugs, including one in which players—especially charming, wonderful players—who killed Brooding Mawlek at the same time he killed them wouldn’t get the mask shard the mini-boss drops. Thanks to the patch, the shard can now be claimed retroactively.