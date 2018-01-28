It’s been a long time since games like Railroad Tycoon and Sid Meier’s Railroads! were popular, so Railway Empire is here to give fans something a bit newer.



I had a quick play of the game last week and it’s fun! It’s very similar to Sid Meier’s Railroads!, and some of the menu design is a bit janky, but if you liked old games about building vast rail networks, this is a new game about doing the same thing that works just fine.

It’s out now on PC. Here’s a tip for anyone picking it up: learn how to use signals, a fundamental part of the game that is very easy to mess up.