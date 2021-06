Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Yusong Zeng is an artist from China.



You can see more of Zeng’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng

Illustration : Yusong Zeng