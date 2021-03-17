Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

A Modern Take On Masters Of The Universe

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled A Modern Take On Masters Of The Universe
Image: Eddie Del Rio
Artist Eddie Del Rio, who we last featured here with his contributions to Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ attempts to get a Metal Gear movie made, spent a bunch of time last year, like everyone else, stuck at home. Unlike most other folks, though, he decided to spend a bunch of that time reimagining iconic 80s series Masters of the Universe.

The images below are the result, with Del Rio breathing fresh life into everything from Castle Grayskull to Skeletor to, most badass of all, the Attack Trak, which has gone from “goofy plastic vehicle” to “Deserts of Kharak-looking behemoth”.

You can see more of Eddie’s stuff at his personal site, Twitter and Instagram.

undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
undefined
Image: Eddie Del Rio
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

sumtinsumtinsumtin
sumtinsumtin

Great stuff! Worked with Mattel ages ago on a Wachowski pitch for Eternia, wow that was a million years ago it seems. Very familiar ideas in this set. Excellent artwork and very inspiring!!